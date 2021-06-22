Goddam Train

The City of Port Allen is hosting a Summer Market Day.  The Market Day is planned for Saturday, June 26th from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at the Port Allen Depot located on LA-1.  Vendors are invited to sell their arts and crafts  and other retail  items.The City of Port Allen plans are to have the Market Day once per month.  If there is a high demand they will increase the event to Friday and Saturday.

