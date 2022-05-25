Keep reading this summer with the West Baton Rouge Parish Library! We are excited to announce the 2022 summer reading program for children, teens, and adults: Oceans of Possibilities. Readers of all ages will dive into reading with ocean-themed programs, crafts, art projects, science activities, and more.
This summer the WBR Library invites you to read books, record them on your summer reading log, and win prizes. We have a great lineup of guest presenters, and all our programs are free of charge. Don’t forget about our weekly Grab & Go craft bags for youth and monthly Grab & Go craft bags for adults.
Studies show that youth who read during the summer months return to school in the fall at or above their spring reading levels. Children and teens can keep their literacy skills sharp by reading books throughout the summer, engaging with library programs, and accessing digital library resources.
For more information about our summer offerings, be sure to swing by the library, check out our website, www.wbrpl.com, or follow us on social media. The fun starts June 1, 2022.
