Superintendent of West Baton Rouge Schools Wes Watts spoke to the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club, January 14 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library.He gave an update on all the schools in the parish and welcomed everyone to visit the schools for themselves to see why he is proud of what is being done. He explained the impotence of getting an excellent education and how the West Baton Rouge School System meets those needs. Watts stresses good character in the teachers, students, and staff. His goal is to have each school surrounded with positivity from the youngest student in Head Start to the oldest senior in high school.Retired teachers in the club agreed with all that Watts spoke about and appreciated all that he promotes in our school system. Hostesses pictured are Julie Prejean, Chairwoman Mary Neisler, Rumika Bourg, Betty Landry, Katherine Mouch, and President Andrea Normand.
