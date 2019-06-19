Last week the West Baton Rouge Parish Library presented Asian storyteller and dancer, Surapsari, in two performances of Bharatanatyam, a classic Hindu storytelling dance performed by women in southern India. Bharatanatyam is characterized by bent legs, rhythmic tapping feet, and symbolic hand gestures.
Surapsari’s performances are part of a series of family programs funded by a grant from the West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation to the library. More performers will be presented at the Port Allen Community Center, Erwinville Recreation Center, and Addis VFW Hall throughout the summer. For a full schedule of events, visit the library, or our website at wbrpl.com, or call (225) 342-7920, ext. 227.
