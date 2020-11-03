Swine Palace is thrilled to virtually present Bess Wohl’s Small Mouth Sounds. While most playwrights rely heavily on dialogue to convey the message of their plays, Wohl sets her play during a week-long silent retreat. Six contrasting people with various life struggles have found themselves at this remote retreat together, being led by an unseen guru who guides them throughout the week. The brilliancy of the play lies in the six main actors’ physical movements and expressions in this largely silent world, which slowly reveal their characters to the audience. The silent movements of these characters often lead to fantastic comedy but the humor is balanced by many moments of deep human emotion and connection. This can’t miss show will leave you wondering whether a week without words can actually make a difference within the messiness of a tumultuous life.
Small Mouth Sounds is directed by guest director Leigh Fondakowski. It will run from November 13-21 virtually over Zoom (accessible via www.swinepalace.com.)
DIRECTOR BIO:
Leigh Fondakowski is a director, playwright, screenwriter, and author. She is most known for being the head writer of the play The Laramie Project and the co-screenwriter for its HBO adaptation, for which she earned an Emmy nomination. She was also the co-writer for the play The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later. Her other original playwright credits include I Think I Like Girls, The People’s Temple, and Spill. She has been a member of Tectonic Theatre Project since 1995.
PLAYWRIGHT BIO: Bess Wohl is a playwright, screenwriter, and actress.
She won the 2015 Sam Norkin Special Drama Desk Award for “establishing herself as an important voice in New York theater, and having a breakthrough year.” Her works have been produced all across the country, but her presence has been firmly established in New York City through her off-Broadway works Small Mouth Sounds, Continuity, and Pretty Filthy, as well as her Broadway debut Grand Horizons.
Zoom Prices TBA
More information and tickets are available at www.swinepalace.org or call 225-578-3527
