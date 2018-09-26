On Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging held a tailgating party with music, food and special surprise guest Randall "Blue" Gay. Pictured is President of the board Leroy Washington with Gay. The council thanks Gay for making the party a complete success.
