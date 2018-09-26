Blue Gay tailgating with Council on Aging

President of the board Leroy Washington and Randall "Blue" Gay at the tailgating party hosted by the Council on Aging Friday, Sept. 21. 

On Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging held a tailgating party with music, food and special surprise guest Randall "Blue" Gay. Pictured is President of the board Leroy Washington with Gay. The council thanks Gay for making the party a complete success. 

