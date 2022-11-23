Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.