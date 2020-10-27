The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) are hosting a series of tele-town halls called “Protecting our Communities from the Flu & COVID-19.” Each event will be moderated by Dr. Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity, Joynetta Bell Kelly, associate deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity, and Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI. Local panelists will include each region’s medical director, faith-based leaders, and community physicians.
The goal of these informational sessions is to educate the community about the importance of getting the flu vaccine this year, especially given the similarities between flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms. The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African American community who has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 4
Region 3, 4, & 5 (Houma-Thibodaux, River Parishes, Acadiana, and Lake Charles Areas) 10:30 a.m. - noon
Wednesday, November 18
Region 6, 7, & 8 (Alexandria, Shreveport, and Monroe Areas) 9 – 10:30 a.m.
WHERE:
Each tele-town hall will be hosted through GoToWebinar. Registration is available using the links above.
About the Louisiana
Department of Health
The Louisiana Department of Health strives to protect and promote health statewide and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all state residents. The Louisiana Department of Health includes the Office of Public Health, Office of Aging & Adult Services, Office of Behavioral Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, and Healthy Louisiana (Medicaid). To learn more, visit www.ldh.la.gov or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or our blog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.