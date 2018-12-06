The Anderson family will host the 45th Annual Anderson Family Christmas Toy Giveaway on Saturday, December 2 at 1120 Michigan Avenue in Port Allen beginning at 1:00 p.m. this year.
The Christmas toy giveaway was started by the late Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Anderson in the spirit of love for all children. The Anderson family pledged to continue the tradition in memory of their parents.
All children are invited to attend and receive toys. Children must be present to receive toys.
"Our toy drive would not be successful without other cheerful givers," Kirby Anderson, Sr. said. "We request your help in brightening a child's day with a gift for Christmas."
A "Stuff the UPS" Toy Drive will be held Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Port Allen Walmart. The toy drive is supported and organized by Rose Roche and sponsored by the Anderson Foundation.
Monetary donations as well as bikes and toys are now being accepted and will be greatly appreciated.
For more information contact Kirby D. Anderson, Sr. at 225-315-4074 or 225-343-7782
