The 7th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Boulevard Town Square.
The event features live music, a Vendor’s Village and Food Court.
It’s family friendly and free to the public. Lawn seating. No ice chests.
The venue is at 200 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.
For more information, including VIP packages, please log on to www.batonrougemardigrasfestival.com or call 225-802-9681.
This year’s festival lineup, on the Galvez Crest Stage, features blues, soul, R&B, reggae, Latin and gypsy jazz, pop/rock, spoken word and comedy.
Confirmed to date are Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor, Smokehouse Porter and Miss Mamie, The Listening Room All-Stars that include ‘Nspire, Wyanda Paul, Lee Tyme, Xavie Shorts, Larry “LZ” Dillon and comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer. Additional performers are Clarence “PieMan” Williams and Pastor Leon Hitchens.
Touring acts include KK & the Reverend Blues Revival from Arkansas, King Baby from Houston, Young In A Million from Nashville, Jessi Campo from Miami, with Geovane Santos and Urban Gypsy headed in from New Orleans.
Also expected is Emanuel Casablanca from New York, along with surprise guests. DJ will be Teddy “Lloyd” Johnson of Teddy’s Juke Joint.
(Please visit website for exact performance times.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.