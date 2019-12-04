The 69th annual Cortana Kiwanis Christmas parade will roll through Downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, December 14. The fun kicks off with the Battle of the Bands at 4 p.m. in front of the Raising Cane’s River Center.
Parade Grand Marshals Jay Ducote, Aaron Lambert and the Snow Queens from the Petite Princess Company will lead the parade, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
More than 75,000 people are expected to welcome Santa as he rides in on the Coca-Cola Express from the Raising Cane’s River Center down Convention Street, Fourth Street, Laurel Street, Sixth Street and ending at the Louisiana State Capitol.
VIP tickets are available for those seeking an exclusive parade experience with prime seating, jambalaya, Coca-Cola beverages, hot chocolate, and specialty beads and throws from each float.For the first time in the parade’s history, the Cortana Kiwanis Club will sell plates of its world-famous jambalaya to the public beginning at 4 p.m., while supplies last.
All proceeds benefit local Cortana Kiwanis Children’s Projects, such as the Big Buddy program, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Bringing Up Grades (BUG) program and the Lending Libraries coming soon across the Capital Region.
For more information, or to purchase VIP tickets, visit www.ChristmasInBR.com.
