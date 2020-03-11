Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board have begun the search for chefs to participate in the 13th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, which will be held Tuesday, June 23, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.
Chefs from across the state who meet the eligibility standards are invited to submit applications by the Wednesday, April 15, 2020, deadline.
“Louisiana is a place where you can Feed Your Soul with great seafood found in our largest cities all the way to our smallest towns. As the largest seafood producer in the contiguous U.S., the quality of Louisiana seafood is unsurpassed,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.
“The winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off plays a very important role in educating people from around the world on the flavor and sustainability of Louisiana seafood, which is a core piece of our culture, from fine dining to backyard boils," he continued.
For the fourth consecutive year the event is being held in Lafayette, the city said to have more restaurants per capita than any other American city.
Lafayette also holds the distinction of being the “Tastiest Town in the South” by AAA Southern Traveler and “Happiest City in America” by Wall Street Journal Market Watch in 2014.
Many of the restaurants that have helped earn those titles will be a part of the event serving samples to spectators as a part of the opening event for Eat Lafayette, which will take place in conjunction with the Cook-Off.
Entrants must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, a proud partner in both the Louisiana and Great American Seafood Cook-Offs.
Entry forms, information on previous cook-offs, and updates on the event may be found at LouisianaSeafood.com.
