Our Generous Corporate Drive Sponsors have contributed mightily to our 2021 Drive, which provides benefits to our area such as
Eyesight Programs, Crippled Children’s Camp, College Scholarships, Drug Prevention Programs, Easter Egg Hunt, Santa, and many more!
Please remember these FINE BUSINESSES when you are shopping locally! They were so helpful!
LA 1 South (Rawlston Phillips)
Lejeune Body Works, Inc.
Daniel PharmacyRad-Ton (Raymond Loup)
Perrault’s Trucking and DirtRio Cantino Mexican Rest.
Cinclaire (Harry Laws)Rivertown Animal Hospital
Law Office of Kenny L. Blanchard Rod Prejean Insurance
Packy Allain’s LLCPellerin’s Mobile Home ParkAddis Athletics
Addis Hardware3B Ranch
Benedetto’s GroceryCorrent’s Trucking
B 1 BankDr. Donald De Latin
Burger Me (Jessica & Alex)Port Allen Radiator
Cain’s Pipeline & Industrial Svc.
L & T Signs
Corrent’s TruckingK-9 Clippers
Cottonport BankBlack’s Auto Salvage
Delaune’s Auto BodyDawn’s Boutique
Famco Machine ShopFlowers by Patricia
THANKS AGAIN!!
Heidi Ray, Lion PresidentJules Lefeaux, VP & Chairman
