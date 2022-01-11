Our Generous Corporate Drive Sponsors have contributed mightily to our 2021 Drive, which provides benefits to our area such as 

Eyesight Programs, Crippled Children’s Camp, College Scholarships,  Drug Prevention Programs, Easter Egg Hunt, Santa, and many more!

Please remember these FINE BUSINESSES when you are shopping  locally! They were so helpful!

LA 1 South (Rawlston Phillips)

Lejeune Body Works, Inc.

Daniel PharmacyRad-Ton (Raymond Loup)

Perrault’s Trucking and DirtRio Cantino Mexican Rest.

Cinclaire (Harry Laws)Rivertown Animal Hospital

Law Office of Kenny L. Blanchard Rod Prejean Insurance

Packy Allain’s LLCPellerin’s Mobile Home ParkAddis Athletics

Addis Hardware3B Ranch

Benedetto’s GroceryCorrent’s Trucking

B 1 BankDr. Donald De Latin

Burger Me (Jessica & Alex)Port Allen Radiator

Cain’s Pipeline & Industrial Svc.

L & T Signs

Corrent’s TruckingK-9 Clippers

Cottonport BankBlack’s Auto Salvage

Delaune’s Auto BodyDawn’s Boutique

Famco Machine ShopFlowers by Patricia

THANKS AGAIN!!

Heidi Ray, Lion PresidentJules Lefeaux, VP & Chairman

