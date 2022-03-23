Girl sculptor making history and breaking barriers
Registration is now open for West Baton Rouge Museum’s annual Teachers’ Institute set for July 11 – 13. This year’s three-day summer professional development series is based on the life and work of New Orleans native Angela Gregory, a world-renowned sculptor and art professor most known in Louisiana for her work on the façade of the New State Capitol building and murals in the Louisiana National Bank in Baton Rouge, and the bronze monument to Bienville in New Orleans. Many of her works can be seen today in parks, on buildings, and in Louisiana museums. Her work has been exhibited in prominent places such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Salon des Tuileries in Paris, France, and the National Gallery in Washington, D.C.
Born in 1903, when she was a young girl in the nineteen-teen’s, Angela Gregory announced to her father, “I have decided to become a sculptor. How do you like that? I made up my mind long ago to be an artist and I think I will like that best of all.”
The three-day summer professional development series is open to in-service K-12 teachers across all subject areas. The museum has offered this professional development program since 2007. Participants will produce a theme-based lesson with the help of museum staff and special guests for use in their classrooms for presentation before departure on the last day. Participants will also receive classroom resource materials, a certificate of participation, and a $100 stipend upon completion of all institute activities and assignments. Daily lunches are provided.
Applicants should be actively engaged in the teaching profession. For more information, please call André St. Romain at (225) 336-2422.
Registration forms may be downloaded from www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or picked up at the museum. Completed forms may be emailed to André St. Romain, at andre@wbrmuseum.org, or mailed to the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 North Jefferson Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767.
Teachers’ Institute is sponsored in part by the West Baton Rouge Historical Association and the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
