The Bayou Tri Parish Alumni Chapter of the Southern University Alumni Federation, chartered December 14, 2019, is elated to announce its inaugural scholarships for the Fall 2020 semester. The chapter established three (3) scholarships in each of its service areas which includes the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee.
The chapter’s scholarship committee selected three (3) worthy scholars and each student received a $500 award. Each scholarship honors a former trailblazer in education that resided in each of the parishes that the chapter serves. Scholarship recipients are Dajah Yvette Askins, representing Iberville Parish; Jalynn LaShun Davis representing Pointe Coupee Parish; and Kennedi Nicole Hudson, representing West Baton Rouge parish. All recipients will be attending Southern University-Baton Rouge for the Fall 2020 semester. Scholarships are funded by proceeds from the chapter’s fundraising activities, as well as generous donations from alumni and friends.
(0) comments
