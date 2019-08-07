Educators deserve recognition for their hard work as they help to develop the minds and attitudes of tomorrow’s leaders.
When offering such gratitude, it’s important that school counselors, who are often the unsung heroes of the educational landscape, receive their due.
Counselors are a support system through which students can manage emotions, navigate social changes and set goals.
According to the Southington Public School District in Connecticut, school counseling services are vital to improving students’ academic performance by identifying barriers to learning.
Counselors work with students individually or in small groups to help children work through difficult issues and get the most out of school.
School counselors also serve as a liaison between the student and parents.
They may be the first person a student looks to for advice when trying to work through an issue. However, counselors also may facilitate communication when students are experiencing difficulty discussing challenging subjects with their parents.
Counseling teams also work with teachers to offer support. Counselors may gather and share resources with teachers to help improve teaching efficacy, making suggestions after observing students in the classroom environment, according to the counseling career resource Best Counseling Degrees.
In a high school or higher education setting, counselors may help students identify skills, strengths and potential career paths. They can act as advisors and help students choose their courses.
Counselors may have experience in various disciplines.
While some counselors may offer psychological counseling, others may specialize in identifying learning disabilities or work in career placement capacities.
Counselors generally serve as advocates for students.
They help children adjust to new schools, recognize causes and effects of their behaviors, develop social skills, and navigate the often challenging world of academics.
