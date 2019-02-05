The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2019 Angel Award® through Friday, April 12, 2019. Now in its 25th year, The Angel Award program recognizes Louisianians who perform extraordinary work for children in need. The Foundation will make a $25,000 grant to the Louisiana-based charity represented by each honoree.
According to Foundation President Michael Tipton, the Angel Award has recognized all kinds of people making a difference for children in our state. “Past Angel Award honorees represent all vocations and include retirees, students and everything in between,” he said.
Tipton added that the Angels chosen over the last 25 years have at least one thing in common — a hands-on approach to problem-solving: “The Angels we’re looking for are everyday people doing extraordinary good through direct involvement. They’re not just figureheads. Rather, they make the courageous choice to be directly involved in making Louisiana a better place for its kids. They’re leaders who inspire others through action.”
If you know an Angel, you can find more information — including rules and guidelines — and a nomination form online at www.bcbslafoundation.org/nominate
Nominators are encouraged to upload supplemental information in support of the nomination, including testimonial letters, brochures, news articles, photos and videos.
