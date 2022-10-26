West Baton Rouge Museum will welcome Mikhala Iverson on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 12 Noon for a Lunchtime Lecture on The Early Days of Lady Day. Spend the lunch hour learning about the legendary Jazz and Blues icon, Billie Holiday through the voice of Iverson, a New Orleans Jazz singer and storyteller herself. Participants may bring a bag lunch or plan on visiting local eateries on the westside before or after the program.
This program is offered in conjunction with the traveling exhibit, Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Jerry Dantzic Archives.
Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic is an intimate and compelling photographic portrait of Billie Holiday, the consummate jazz and blues singer and one of 20th century music’s most iconic figures. The photographs were taken in April 1957, at a significant moment in her life and just two years before her death at the age of 44. Beautifully captured through the lens of photographer Jerry Dantzic, the exhibition provides a rare glimpse into Billie Holiday’s public and private life through pigment prints with labels, curated panels, ephemera, projected video, and vinyl excerpts from the work of renowned writer and author, Zadie Smith.
This event is FREE and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 and visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or www.facebook.com/TheWBRM/.
