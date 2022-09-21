This interview is the final of a three-part series.
The West Baton Rouge Museum will be home for the final tour of the “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic” exhibition until January 7, 2023. Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with the Jerry Dantzic Archives, the exhibition is an intimate and compelling photographic portrait of Billie Holiday, the consummate jazz and blues singer who was one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th-century. The photographs were taken in April 1957, at a significant moment in her life and just two years before her death at the age of forty-four. Beautifully captured through the lens of photographer Jerry Dantzic, the exhibition provides a rare glimpse into Billie Holiday’s public and private life through pigment prints, curated panels, ephemera, projected video, and vinyl excerpts from the work of renowned writer and author Zadie Smith.
The following is an interview with Ferin Jones, Curator at the West Baton Rouge Museum.
TSW: What makes the Smithsonian’s “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic,” notable and significant?
Over fifty stunning photographs grant a peak into Billie Holiday’s life during a weekend. Holiday gave Jerry Dantzic access to her life on stage at Sugar Hill, Newark, NJ. In these moments, Billie Holiday let her guard down to project warmth, humor, and tenderness.
This exhibition, in particular, shares a moment in time when Jerry Dantzic spent with Holiday as she prepared for performances at the Sugar Hill nightclub. Jerry Dantzic was a well-known photographer who shot pictures for album covers and other various shows in his day—known for “intimate, never intrusive” work, his photographs are beautifully showcased in fifty-plus behind-the-scenes images.
TSW: Tell me about your work as the museum’s curator of a curated show.
FJ: We work to arrange the display in such a way to tell a story. As with any traveling exhibition, there is always a suggested order. For the WBRM, flexibility was key. Some of the photos for the Billie Holiday exhibition are over five feet tall, so advance planning was required. The placement, grouping, and order specifications needed to be as precise as possible and with the flexibility to best fit across the museum’s galleries. In addition, for every new and incoming exhibition installation, gallery walls are painted to compliment the exhibits. For the Billie Holiday exhibition, some walls are painted a bright red to compliment the red lipstick worn by Holiday against the black and white photos.
TSW: What strikes you most about this exhibition?
FJ: When we opened the crates, I could feel Billie’s intimacy. In one photo, you see Billie holding a dress on a hanger, but then, in another photo, she’s wearing that exact dress on stage during a performance. So, from the up and close personal to seeing the photos of Holiday backstage, the condition of her skin to what she wore, you’ll be able to notice subtle things about her in these photos because you’re able to be up close and personal.”
TSW: Any final thoughts for our readers?
FJ: I wish for those who visit the WBRM is to witness a softer side of Billie Holiday. Although Holiday’s life was filled with heavy public moments in the media, you will observe more than the unfortunate in these photographs. As in today’s society, these photos aren’t a viral moment; they’ll become etched in your memory. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Smithsonian. With the WBRM being the final stop before SITES retires this exhibition, I hope the visitors take the opportunity to see these things and more in these photographs.
From programs, events, rotating exhibits, and the upcoming 27th Annual SugarFest on Sunday, October 2, 2022, there’s no better time than now to visit the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue, Port Allen, La. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM, and Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. For additional information, visit the website at www.WestBatonRougeMuseum.org or 225.336.2422.
