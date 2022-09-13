Photographs by Jerry Dantzic ends with a
grand finale at the West Baton Rouge Museum
This interview is the second of a three-part series.
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Museum will be the home for the final tour of the Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with the Jerry Dantzic Archives, the exhibit is an intimate and compelling photographic portrait of Billie Holiday, the consummate jazz and blues singer who was one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th-century. The photographs were taken in April 1957, at a significant moment in her life and just two years before her death at the age of forty-four. Beautifully captured through the lens of photographer Jerry Dantzic, the exhibition provides a rare glimpse into Billie Holiday’s public and private life through pigment prints, curated panels, ephemera, projected video, and vinyl excerpts from the work of renowned writer and author, Zadie Smith.
The following is an interview with Angélique Bergeron, Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge Museum. Angélique shares her point of view on what makes Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic, a traveling exhibition from the, significant.
TSW: Tell me about what Billie Holiday means to you.
AB: Billie Holiday embodies so much to me. She is beauty. She is grace. She is class. She is strength, and she is wise. But, she is troubled, too. She had a hard life with many struggles, but her strength and perseverance are why Billie Holiday resonates so much with us today. Her music is just haunting. It’s both complicated and comforting. It’s all things, happy and sad.
TSW: Tell me about the exhibit.
AB: Billie Holiday’s music is rooted in the blues tradition, which comes from the Gulf South. This exhibit has Billie bringing the blues back home. The photographs are stunning. It’s a very intimate portrayal of Billie’s week-long performance at Sugar Hill. As I look at these photos, I see a lady, a full person, not just someone on a cut album that has been fully produced. You see, behind the scenes, an intimate glimpse of Billie Holiday getting ready, putting on her makeup, gorgeous gowns and the glamour of her day. Her style… it’s just beautiful. But knowing the personal struggles, when you can look into someone’s eyes, you see what they want you to see. Still, you can sometimes see behind that, and you know, that’s what defines “haunting” to me. I think about what haunted her in her lifetime, or her songs like Strange Fruit. The way she was prepared to stand up and sing this song, over and over, and over again. It didn’t matter if she was going to get kicked out, black-listed, or whatever. She was aware that lynching was ridiculously un-American, and she was aware also of the danger to herself and her career if she persisted, but she did.
TSW: Tell me about your introduction to Billie Holiday.
AB: I first heard her music as a child. I don’t know if it was at my parents’ or grandparents’ house, but I remember hearing her music… and her voice. Her voice was so deep and so full of emotion. And so, I just thought about her a lot. I really didn’t know anything about her other than she was the woman with the powerful voice. It wasn’t until I became older that I learned more. But what initially grabbed me about Billie was her voice and her phrasing, the way she makes you wait for her… on her time. She sings, and you sit up and pay attention. Years later, I read a biography and that made me want to learn more.
TSW: What impresses you most about this exhibit?
AB: Billie is just stunningly beautiful, and I think the exhibit is gorgeous. I’m impressed by the glamour and the beauty of these photos. But, you also see a real person. I hope that visitors see some of what I see when I look at these pictures - a strong, beautiful woman just doing her thing. I see someone about my age, who had real struggles, had a full life with all this going on. Yet we only get a tiny slice of her soul on the radio.
TSW: So, tell me. Is it blues, jazz? What is it?
AB: YES, to all! Lines are so funny. For me, it’s how you choose to identify your music or what resonates more with you. For example, when we were writing the Juke Joint Men book, everyone thinks of Clarence Williams, who’s originally from Iberville Parish, as an early jazz founder, but all of the songs he writes have “blues” in the title: “Crazy Blues”, “Gulf Coast Blues”, and “Sugar Blues”. So, he identified his music as blues, and then later folks came and said, “Oh no, that’s jazz!” maybe because they saw the blues as sad. You see the same thing with Billie; her songs “Billie’s Blues” or “Lady Sings the Blues” yet we think of her today as a jazz legend. But Billie herself said, “There’s two kinds of blues… there’s happy blues and there’s sad blues. I don’t think I ever sang the same way twice. I don’t think I ever sang the same tempo. One night it’s a little bit slower, the next night it’s a little bit brighter. I don’t know. The blues is sort of a mixed-up thing. You just have to feel it.” Billie said it. Blues aren’t always sad. They’re mixed up, like life. Blues can cover the whole spectrum of feelings.
TSW: Is this the largest exhibit that the WBRM has hosted?
AB: Yes. We’ve never had an exhibit of this size. SITES has provided us with a massive display, requiring us to utilize several spaces - the Whitehead, Perkins, and Brick Galleries. I’m pleased to work with the Smithsonian and grateful to have received a grant from the Anna Cohn Community Fund offered by SITES to help fund this exhibition here at the West Baton Rouge Museum.
TSW: So, tell me about the September Historical Happy Hour.
AB: On Friday, September 16th, we invite the public to join us for a special Historical Happy Hour performance of “One Night with Billie and Ella” featuring Kathleen Moore and Chole Marie Johnson from BB’s Stage Door Canteen at the National WWII Museum. We welcome all for this free music performance with a three-piece band and banter. The show is from 6-8PM. We’ll also have WBRM Curator Ferin Jones on hand to narrate the Billie Holiday exhibition for those who may be interested. Feel free to bring your favorite beverage to sip on and enjoy this fantastic live performance to celebrate WBR history in the making!
TSW: Is there anything you want to say in closing?
AB: Yes! This is the first opportunity that the Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic exhibition has been shown in the State of Louisiana. The WBRM is the final stop for this Smithsonian traveling exhibition. On January 7, 2023, the Billie Holiday exhibition will retire and not be shown again. So, come and celebrate with us as we continue to showcase our museum. We hope to see you there!
