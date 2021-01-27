It was brought to my attention about a month ago that it seems some people in Port Allen don’t know how the parade began. Well, here is how it all started. What a better time to reflect on this celebration since this will be the first time the parade will not roll since it began in 1985.
In 2021 our parade will be 36 years old.
My name is Jane Harris, and I am the daughter of Alice and Pat Harris. My mother was one of the founders, and this is how she told the story to me.
It begins in December of 1984 at Marion and Guy Otwell’s home, where neighbors attended a Christmas Party. At the end of the evening, Alice, Susan Harris, the Robeau sisters, and Louise Fertitta started talking about what a good time was had by all. It was then the ladies said, “well, when can we get together again?” And they decided on Mardi Gras.
So, the ladies put their heads together, and a Mardi Gras gathering was held with a few families pulling their children in wagons and bicycles out of Rivault Park down Whitehead Boulevard and back to the park. Well, need I say how much fun was had? More families joined for the next years’ parade, and from that, a larger parade was held every Mardi Gras. With the tradition, the name Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks was created.
Once the name was given and the word was out about a family-oriented parade, people from all over began bringing their families to join in the fun. The parade grew to have a king, queen and grand marshal. Even the floats were being judged - and grand floats they were! Each family entered and built their own float to match the theme that year. The parade was so enjoyed by all that we even had local celebrities want to ride and join in on the fun.
For a few years, a block party was held after the parade at the home of the Robeau’s where, as always, a good time was had by all.
The Krewe’s parade has really grown throughout the years, and there are so many that have made this parade last and grow into what it is today. To each of you, I say thank you - I won’t try and list names for I do not want to forget anyone.
With that said, it is pretty awesome to know that our Krewe’s parade has rolled rain or shine for 35 years. With my mom and sister-in-law as two founders, I am very proud of the Krewe and parade and all they have become.
Well, my friends, that’s the story. I know if my mom was here today, I feel sure she would be sad not to see the parade roll this year but oh, how proud she was when it did. She would be right in front saying Happy Mardi Gras to everyone. Thirty-five years is a pretty awesome roll. I am sure we all have some great memories.
To all kings, queens and grand marshals, first, second and third place winners and those that have had the fun of being in the parade or catching beads and throws on the sidewalk. For my mom, I say thank you for making this Krewe’s parade the best of all. And to the other founders and organizers, I thank each of you sincerely for giving Port Allen a Mardi Gras parade to be proud of.
Thank you, Krewe, for the memories.
Sincerely,
Your 1995 Grand Marshal & 2003 Queen
Jane Harris
