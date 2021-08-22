Harahan (Thursday, August 19, 2021) Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans (FHFofGNO), the Louisiana Parent Training & Information Center (LaPTIC) is presenting a variety of educational webinars for parents/caretakers of children with disabilities or special healthcare needs, and professionals of school-aged students.
The training are as follows:
What Happens When Parents and School Disagree? Louisiana Special Education Dispute Resolution Options - Join us for this new interactive training as we discuss Special Education dispute resolution options when parents disagree.
Learning Goals include:
· Frequently used acronyms;
· Different informal and formal dispute resolutions options offered by the Louisiana Department of Education;
· How to request a dispute resolution option;
· And more!
Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Co-Host: FHF at the Crossroads of LA
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/4wtyu6mp
Louisiana’s Bullying Prevention Law - Join us as we discuss Louisiana’s Bullying Prevention law. This law applies to all public school students, regular education and special education. However, there are some significant implications that need to be considered when a student with a disability is involved.
Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Co-Host: FHF of Greater Baton Rouge
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/2k9jpu8t
Special Education FAQ 1.0 - Join us for this new interactive training on the most frequently asked questions about special education and younger children.
Learning Goals include:
· Transitioning from EarlySteps to school services;
· Evaluation requirements and timelines;
· Who qualifies for special education;
· Evaluation requirements for students in private schools;
· What to do if your child is struggling in school;
· How to handle bullying in school;
· And more!
Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Time: 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Co-Host: Bayou Land FHF
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/b6fwwnjz
Top Tips for Effective IEP Meetings - Join us for this new training as we go over some of the best IEP Tips for organizing yourself for an effective IEP meeting. We break them down into three steps: before, during, and after the meeting. Implementing our top 5 tips in each of these sections should result in an effective IEP meeting.
Date: Saturday, September 11, 2021
Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/yurcw7tt
Special Education FAQ 2.0 - Join us for this new interactive training on the most frequently asked questions about the Individualized Education Program (IEP) Process.
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/vwuvexaf
Parent Rights in Special Education - Join us for this new interactive online training where we will discuss parent rights in special education.
Learning goals involve understanding your special education rights, including:
· Parental participation;
· Access to education records;
· When informed consent is required;
· Prior written notice;
· Independent Education Evaluation;
· Your right to disagree with school;
· And more!
Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Time: 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/me926hkv
Special Education FAQ 3.0 - Join us for this new interactive training on the most frequently asked questions about the transition process from high school to adult life.
Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021
Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Co-Host: Bayou Land FHF
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/btm5h43w
The Louisiana Parent Training and Information Center (LaPTIC) is a project of FHF of GNO and funded by a grant from the United States Department of Education. Our mission is to empower and educate children and adults with disabilities and their families about resources, services, and supports to attend school, work, and thrive in their communities. It provides webinars and seminars on a variety of disability-related issues for parents of children with disabilities and professional audiences. We teach parents to become an advocate for their child. All services are provided FREE of charge.
For more information, call Bebe Bode at 504.888.9111.
