The West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation Presents Storybook Theatre of Texas: The New Little Red Riding Hood.
Did you know that the Big Bad Wolf became a good guy, taking care of the forest and the animals that lived there? After his retirement, his daughter, Wanda Wolf, tries to continue her father’s good work. It’s a big challenge because her best friend, Little Red Riding Hood (the great-great-great-great granddaughter of the first Little Red Riding Hood), is trashing out the forest.
It’s going to take the whole forest community and the audience too, to help Wanda get Little Red to understand what she’s doing wrong and to stop it.
The Storybook Theatre is an award-winning children’s theatre based in New Brunfels, Texas. Winner of the National Endowment of The Arts “Best in the Arts” American Master Pieces Award.
Times: 9:30 a.m. at the Port Allen Community Center and 1:00 p.m. at the Erwinville Recreation Center
For more info contact Judy Boyce at bboyce6@cox.net or call (225) 931-8175.
