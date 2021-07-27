BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library invite kids and kids at heart to be among the first earthlings to see a free sneak peek of Ziggy’s Arts Adventure! This all-new LPB production stars Ziggy, a 9-year old alien who comes to earth in search of art – something not found on his home planet.
In addition to seeing the planetary premiere of Ziggy’s Arts Adventure, families will hear live music by trumpeter extraordinaire, John Gray, performing with Ziggy’s Junkyard Band, and enjoy out-of-this-world food at the food truck round-up. There will even be complimentary lemonade from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. This event will take place rain or shine, with most activities expected to be outdoors. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs or blankets & dress to stay cool.
LPB Kids Club members with Family Memberships will receive the VIP experience including special giveaways, and can have their photos taken with superstar Ziggy at a special meet and greet! Learn more about the LPB Kids Club at www.lpb.org/kidsclub. Special thanks to LPB Kids Club underwriter Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and our friends at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
Ziggy’s Arts Adventure is an LPB educational children’s program premiering online August 2. For more on Ziggy and this fun event, check out his website: www.lpb.org/ziggy
About Louisiana
Public Broadcasting:
Since 1975, Louisiana Public Broadcasting has been the public television network for the state of Louisiana with stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. LPB’s mission is to improve the lives of all Louisianans with the highest quality programming that educates, enlightens and entertains and that showcases Louisiana’s unique history, people, places and events reaching audiences over-the-air, on the web, in the home and in the classroom.
