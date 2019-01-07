The Square Collection featuring fine art from some of America’s most distinguished artists opens at the West Baton Rouge Museum on January 19, 2019. Twenty figurative sculptures by the internationally renowned sculptor, Tina Allen, are the centerpieces of the show from the private collection of Lawrence and Gay Square. The exhibit closes March 24, 2019.
The Square’s black art collection includes paintings and prints by acclaimed artists: Jacob Lawrence, Elizabeth Catlett, Ed Dwight, Charles Bibb, John T. Scott, Charles Dickson, Jim Wider, and Manuelita Brown, as well as slave shackles, rare historical documents, autographed books and memorabilia from sports icons like Michael Jordan. Whether created in the medium of oil, pen, Lucite or bronze, these carefully selected pieces beautifully portray strength, character, beauty and the collector’s love of history.
Graduates of Grambling State University, where they met, the couple started collecting art forty years ago. Lawrence Square does not hesitate to answer when asked the question, “Why do you collect?” His answer is always, “I buy what I like.” The West Baton Rouge Museum is happy to share this exhibit in its first Louisiana public showing.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM to 4:30PM and Sunday 2 to 5PM For more information call (225) 336-2422 x 200 or visit www.WestBatonRougeMuseum.com. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
