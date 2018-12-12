The Village at Hun’s Grove kicked off the holidays with the 2018 Holiday Market on Sunday, Dec. 8. Visitors enjoyed taking photos with Santa Claus, face painting, shopping from local vendors and performances by the West Baton Rouge All-Parish Youth Choir and the Port Allen High School choir.
Vendors included:
A. Leblanc, contemporary art
Black Hart Handcrafted, handmade soaps
Cale’s Candles, soy candles and wax melts
DevAlexDecor, holiday wreaths
Gail’s Accessories, clothing and accessories
Jesus Christ is Lord, ministries
Kat Noels Designs, handmade jewelry
Modern Art by A. Anzaldva, canvassed art
Moneauxs, personalized gifts
Pampered Chef, kitchen products
Rhinestone Divas, paparazzi jewelry
Samantha Morgan Art, modern calligraphy
Sandy Part Art, canvassed art
Scentsy, wickless candles and scents
Tickled Pink Boutique, bows and personalized gifts
Twisted Oak Boutique, children’s clothing and toys
Zanella’s, wax bar
