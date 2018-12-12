+3 
Samantha Morgan, a watercolorist and modern calligrapher, at her booth at the VIllage at Hun’s Grove Holiday Market on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Village at Hun’s Grove kicked off the holidays with the 2018 Holiday Market on Sunday, Dec. 8. Visitors enjoyed taking photos with Santa Claus, face painting, shopping from local vendors and performances by the West Baton Rouge All-Parish Youth Choir and the Port Allen High School choir.

Vendors included:

A. Leblanc, contemporary art

Black Hart Handcrafted, handmade soaps

Cale’s Candles, soy candles and wax melts

DevAlexDecor, holiday wreaths

Gail’s Accessories, clothing and accessories

Jesus Christ is Lord, ministries

Kat Noels Designs, handmade jewelry

Modern Art by A. Anzaldva, canvassed art

Moneauxs, personalized gifts

Pampered Chef, kitchen products

Rhinestone Divas, paparazzi jewelry

Samantha Morgan Art, modern calligraphy

Sandy Part Art, canvassed art

Scentsy, wickless candles and scents

Tickled Pink Boutique, bows and personalized gifts

Twisted Oak Boutique, children’s clothing and toys

Zanella’s, wax bar

