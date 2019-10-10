The West Baton Rouge Museum’s Halloween Event is fun for the whole family! Come for the trick-or-treating and games, and stay for the grand finally presented by the West Baton Rouge Parish Library!
The West Baton Rouge Parish Library and the West Baton Rouge Museum are promising tricks, treats, and terribly fun activities and entertainment for Halloween revelers, young and old, on Friday evening, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Museum.
Let the moon light your way down the path to fun and games, craft making, a courtyard concert featuring the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society, the West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band music at the Arbroth Plantation Store, and trick-or-treating at the historic houses on the museum’s six-acre campus.
At 7:00 p.m. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library will present a special performance of spooky tales and pumpkin lore at the Museum’s Juke Joint. Bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the Library’s performance.
The Library and Museum have jointly sponsored annual Halloween festivities since 1993.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
For more information, visit the Library’s Facebook page, http://www.wbrpl.com/ or call the Library at (225) 342-7920, Ext. 227, 224, or 231 and visit the Museum’s page at www.Facebook.com/TheWBRM or call (225) 336-2422, Ext. 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.