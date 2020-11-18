Garden ladies

The West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club met at WBR Ag Center in Port Allen, November 10. Kali Marionneaux, owner of The Plantation Florist, gave a presentation of floral arranging and secrets of success. Kali left all of her gorgeous arrangements for members to have a drawing to take them home. Shown are President Andrea Normand, hostess chairwoman Karen Cordell, Marlene Curcio, and guest speaker Kali Marionneaux.

