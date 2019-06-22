The West Baton Rouge Library Presents “Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist.”
Since graduating with a B.A. in Zoology, Miller has devoted himself to creating a multimedia show revealing the wonders of the wetlands through silly songs and accurate science.
He has entertained and instructed more than two million kids, building their scientific curiosity in his STEM-tastic performances.
Miller will appear Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the Port Allen Community Center and Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the Addis VFW Hall.
These performances are funded by a grant from the West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation.
For more information, please call (225)342-7920, ext. 227 or ext. 224.
