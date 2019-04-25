They have many different common names and cover several different species, but one thing they all have in common is they are a nuisance to people and livestock.
These pests are called turkey gnats, buffalo gnats and no-see-ums, just to name a few. They are members of the black fly family and are a problem mostly during the late winter to early spring, according to Sebe Brown, an LSU AgCenter entomologist..
Like mosquitoes, adult gnats feed on blood. Some gnat species will swarm around livestock and people, cutting the skin of their host and feed on the blood.
Black flies will secrete an anticoagulant that can cause an allergic reaction and prolonged itching in sensitive individuals. In livestock, they can cause toxemia, anaphylactic shock, and in extreme cases, have caused suffocation.
A female gnat has the capability to lay between 100 and 600 eggs. Immature gnats, like most aquatic flies, spend their time in water as filter feeders. Adult populations exist for about one month in the spring, and the eggs laid by the females will develop the following spring, he said.
Unlike mosquitoes, there are few effective options for controlling gnats around people.
Some products containing DEET or Picaridin have had some limited success against gnats. Some use unconventional products such as Avon Skin-So-Soft or Victoria’s Secret Amber Romance.
Some of these unconventional products have naturally-derived ingredients such as citrus, Eucalyptus, or vanilla, which may contain some repellent properties. Although no scientific research supports unconventional products controlling these insects around people or homes.
For livestock, repellant products containing permethrin or ivermectin ear tags, may offer relief from these pests.
Black flies generally will not enter into enclosures or barns and are only active during the day. Livestock can get some relief by housing animals in dark areas of enclosures and turning animals out at night.
Notice, permethrin or any pyrethroids-class products should not be used on cats.
A silver lining with these gnats is once temperatures consistently stay about 80 degrees, their occurrences go down.
But just as the gnats begin to dwindle, mosquito numbers are expected to increase, and there will be another pest to bother people and livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.