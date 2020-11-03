1946 — President Harry Truman decorating Noel Hebert of West Baton Rouge with the Selective Service Medal during a White House ceremony on Jan 21.
1976 — “One ‘swine flu’ vaccine is available now and another will will be given at mass clinics on November 3rd and 4th in West Baton Rouge Parish” says Dr. Marion J. Picinich, director of the health unit.
1989 — Addis Mayor Carroll P. Bourgeois says that funding is available for a new town hall. The 25 X 30 square foot building will be located next to the Addis Fire Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.