1948 - Mrs. Allie Langlois is elected President of the WBR Garden Club
1972 - Census data shows that 4,180 West Baton Rouge homes have at least one television set. There are also 2,289 homes with air conditioning and 3,507 with a clothes washing machine/ The population of the parish according to the 1970 Census was 16,864.
1997 - Parish Officers view for vacated courthouse space - Several Parish Offices are looking to land in the soon-to-be vacated second and third floors of the West Baton Rouge Courthouse.
