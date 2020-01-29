1956: State Department of Transportation plans 12 miles of new pavement for highways in West Baton Rouge.
2000: Police arrest a Murfreesboro, Tenn. man for the manslaughter of a Port Allen man.
2010: After 20 years of agonizing waiting, New Orleans Saints fans, especially the members of the Saints Fan Club of Brusly, are excited their team is finally headed to the Super Bowl. (The Saints would go on to win the Feb. 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 31-17.)
2015: Parish fire district announces plans for improvements to two fire stations, the Lobdell and Addis locations.
