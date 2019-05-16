1969 — More than 200 senior class members earned diplomas from the three high schools in the parish, Port Allen High, Cohn High and Brusly High. (May 16, 1969)
1994 — Port Allen High School’s Big Blue Bunch raises $3,000 for the school’s athletic program with the help of Wal-Mart. Athletic Director Gary Adkins said funds would be used for letter jackets, patches and trophies. (May 19, 1994)
2009 — Port Allen Police Chief asks for Port Allen night clubs to close at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. Many business owners opposed him, saying closing before 10 p.m. would severely impact business. (May 21, 2009)
2014 — Port Allen native Andre Hal is drafted by the Texans as the first pick in the seventh round. (May 15, 2014)
