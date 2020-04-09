1974 - Rep. Gillis Long presented a national bicentennial flag to WBR Parish as part of the national bicentennial celebration.
1940 - Henry Oncal, an independent candidate, was elected Mayor of Port Allen over L.C. Truxillo. The unofficial tabulation counted 365 votes for Oncal and 219 for Truxillo.
2001 - A West Baton Rouge Work Release inmate was returned to West Baton Rouge from Texas after he walked off from washing cars at the WBR Courthouse six months prior.
