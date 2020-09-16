1960 — The Port Allen Lion’s Club presents a check for the Port Allen street markers to Mayor Pro Tem L. E. Bourg. The street markers were a Lion’s project carried out during Averill’s term of office. Pictured left to right: N.C. Plaisance, F.J. Whitehead, Averill, T.E. Landry, C.I. Cameron, Bourg, W.E. Gibson, Paul B. Landry, Jr. Arthur Genre and Allie Langois.
1973 — Officials of Jacintoport Corporation of New Orleans announced a $1.5 million improvement program for Westport Industrial and Commercial Park. The 1,000 acres is planned for a community of light and heavy industrial. commercial, office and multi-family dwelling complexes.
2001 — Port Allen City Council approves spending $50,000 on a study to investigate and suggest revitalization efforts for downtown Port Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.