1969 — West Baton Rouge Parish Red Cross Chapter Chairman Basil Scalise accepted a certificate of appreciation from L. W. Eaton, Jr. of Baton Rouge after WBR exceeded its Red Cross fund campaign goal for the ninth year in a row. (May 9, 1969)
1994 — The West Baton Rouge Development Corporation underwent an identity change to become the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber’s first officers and directors were: Addie Crochet, Ann Wilkinson, Cindy Hill, Tom Acosta, Babs Babin, Karen St. Cyr, Alena Prejean, Walt Wright, Anne Timmons, Huey Brown, Butch Plauche, Rawlston Phillips, Jr., John Rials, Rod Prejean, Bonnie Schexnaildre, Sherill Rhodes, Geary Perkins, Clay Stewart, Brandy Whitlow, Jeff Bonnettr and Phillip Amorello. (May 12, 1994)
2009– WBR Parish hosted the first annual “Great American Clean Up” sponsored by Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful. (May 9, 2009)
2014 — Richie Johnson was sworn in as Brusly’s first Chief of Police by retired chief justice Catherine “Kitty” Kimble on Wednesday, April 30 accompanied by his wife Chantelle and sons Cooper and Cody.
