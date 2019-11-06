1969: St .John the Baptist Catholic Church of Brusly will host an upcoming country fair.
1994: The Port Allen Rotary Club donated $10,000 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
2009: members of the Addis Town Council discusses with a member of the Parish Council the possibility of a branch of the West Baton Rouge Parish Library in town.
2014: Port Allen Police Department arrests a man for the Oct. 27 murder of a Baton Rouge man on Tracy Porter Avenue.
