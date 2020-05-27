1940 — Plans are moving forward for the first Boys’ State to be held at Louisiana State University by the state department of the American Legion.
1990 — The Louisiana Forestry Association named a Cinclare tree as the Louisiana State Champion sweet pecan tree. The 120-foot tall tree is located in Phillip DeBenedetto’s hard on the River Road just south of Port Allen.
2012 — A skirmish inside a Highway 1 gas station led to the second West Baton Rouge man being shot and killed within two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.