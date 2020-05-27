Cinclare Tree

The tree has been in the DeBenedetto family for three generations. It stands 120-feet tall and 18-feet and ¾ inches in circumference with a 130-foot crown spread. Pictured with the tree is Charlie and Joe DeBenedetto (brothers), Phillip DeBenedetto (owner and son of Joe) and Steve Busby (forester who certified the tree) 

1940 — Plans are moving forward for the first Boys’ State to be held at Louisiana State University by the state department of the American Legion. 

1990 — The Louisiana Forestry Association named a Cinclare tree as the Louisiana State Champion sweet pecan tree. The 120-foot tall tree is located in Phillip DeBenedetto’s hard on the River Road just south of Port Allen. 

 

2012 — A skirmish inside a Highway 1 gas station led to the second West Baton Rouge man being shot and killed within two weeks.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.