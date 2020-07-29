1988 — City Police Captain Henry “Boo” Gary retires from the city after 32 years of employment, making him the holder of the longest employment tenure for the City of Port Allen.
1997 — The Port Allen Athletic A’s claim first place in the Williams and Lee Park Youth League for the second year in a row.
2016 — WBR School principals held the first Community Work Day, where parents, teachers, students and administrators participated in beautifying their campus.
