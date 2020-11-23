1978 — DEDICATION- Msgr. Gerald Lefebvre says the prayer dedicating the addition to the Atchafalaya Levee Board in Port Allen to C. O. Watts. Watts served as commissioner on the board for 48 years and as president for 36 yers. Executive secretary of the board, Mrs. Jeanette Laurent, and board president James T. Marionneaux, are also pictured.
1987 — Traffic fatalities declined by 33.3 percent during the Christmas holiday period according Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Bette S. Theis. This was in part due to “safety belt and drunk driving enforcement” according to State Police Lieutenant Mike Roop.
1995 — Turnout was light at the fifth and final public forum to garner support for a home rule charter. Voters will decide whether or not to get rid of the police jury system in West Baton Rouge Parish in an April 29 election.
