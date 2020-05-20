1974 — Queen of Six Parishes — Mrs. Marie E. Follins was recently elected queen of the West Baton Rouge Women’s Auxiliary of District 4.
1962 — West Baton Rouge Schools graduate 145 seniors. Brusly High School had 13 seniors, Port Allen High had 64 and Cohn High had 68 seniors.
2003 — Port Allen City Council votes time proceed with building a new City Hall facility on Court Street.
