1965 — Barry Wilkinson (above left) of Port Allen, newly-elected president of the Junior Division at LSU, discusses his new duties with Dr. George H. Deer, dean of Junior Division, and Roger Ogden of Lafayette, outgoing president.
1945 — The Holy Family Catholic Church will sponsor the Victory Clothing Collection in WBR Parish to relieve the suffering of people in bombed out lands according to Rev. Allard Domsdorf.
1980 — Projected economic losses to the State of Louisiana and the nation would soar as high as $4 billion should the Mississppi River change its course according to the Louisiana Water Res ources Research Institute at LSU.
