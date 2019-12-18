1986: The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board honored three of its members who would not be returning for the next calendar year--retiring president Lucius “Jay” Truell Sr., Charles K. Marionneaux Sr. and Lytle J. Chustc.
1997: Irma Thomas, the New Orleans Queen of Soul, was slated to headline Bonfest ‘97 with Amie Comeaux.
2009: The WBR Sheriff’s Office charges three men with identity theft: Enion Hornigo, Georgble Hornigo and Gustavo Besteiro.
2014: The old city hall, police station and fire station, built in 1953, was demolished.
