1969: Classes began at the new West Side Academy, a private school, with 220 students on the rolls.
1994: Officers with the River West Narcotics Task Force arrested two men for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute in Erwinville.
2009: Gov. Bobby Jindal held a town hall meeting in Addis, awarded $9.8 million in grants to parish municipalities and talked about economic development in West Baton Rouge.
2014: U.S. Atty. Walt Green announced the conviction of 17 men, the end result of Operation Left Over,” an effort to dismantle a Baton Rouge drug trafficking operation.
