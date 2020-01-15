1938: Local school bus driver Ivy Chustz suggested signs be painted on the tops of school buses to advise pilots that children are aboard after a close encounter with an airplane.
2000: Man that had been “a longtime nuisance to the city of Port Allen” was arrested on a long list of charges, including attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and several others.
2010: An extreme freeze caused numerous problems in West Baton Rouge, including school closures.
2015: State Police arrested a couple from Texas--a man, 31, and a 22-year-old woman--after counterfeit money was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
