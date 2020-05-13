1982 — Bill’s Dollar Store, located at the intersection of Court and Jefferson Streets in Port Allen opened officially on May 7 to a crowd of bargain shoppers.
1945 — First WBR Man Discharged on Point System — Hilton J. Guidry of Addis becomes the first man discharged from the Army under the point system. He says he isn’t going to do anything for a while now that he is home after three years of service.
2016 — Dow Chemical commits $100,000 to Port Allen Centennial Park on the south side of Scott United Meth- odists Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.