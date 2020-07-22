1960 — Port Allen Volunteer Fire Department Chief Thomas Hebert presents a gold badge to Clay Bourg upon his retirement after 19 years of service. Also congratulating Bourg is Port Allen Mayor Eugene J. Alexander.
1996 — The WBR School Board adopts its first Internet Access Policy for students and teachers. According to Superintendent Beverly Triche, two computers in the school system have access to Internet, one at Brusly High and one at Port Allen High.
2009 — Brian Bizette is named Head Coach of the PAHS girls track team, succeeding John Williams, who served 18 years at the helm of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.