Clarence Lawrence

Clarence Lawrence, owner of Ace's Place testifies before the Port Allen  City Council, saying a 10 p.m. closing time would cause a 35 percent reduction in business.  

1960 — The Rev. John Naughton of Holy Family Church in Port Allen joined jubilarians for a gathering at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans in celebration of their 25th year in the priesthood.

 
1995 — Port Allen City Council votes 3-2 for early closing of bars following recommendations from police and the public. Prior the the vote, bars in Port Allen were allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. on Sundays. The new ordinance required the closure of all bars at 10 p.m. on Sundays.
 
2005 — The West Baton Rouge Museum received a donation of three cabins originally on the Allendale Plantation from Charles “Baad” Kahao in memory of Ethel B. Kahao and Martin J. Kahao Jr. 

