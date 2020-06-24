1960 — The Rev. John Naughton of Holy Family Church in Port Allen joined jubilarians for a gathering at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans in celebration of their 25th year in the priesthood.
1995 — Port Allen City Council votes 3-2 for early closing of bars following recommendations from police and the public. Prior the the vote, bars in Port Allen were allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. on Sundays. The new ordinance required the closure of all bars at 10 p.m. on Sundays.
2005 — The West Baton Rouge Museum received a donation of three cabins originally on the Allendale Plantation from Charles “Baad” Kahao in memory of Ethel B. Kahao and Martin J. Kahao Jr.
