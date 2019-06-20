1969 — George Lefebvre Jr., left is shown receiving an award designating him as outstanding Port Allen Lions Club member for the year. (Unfortunately, the June 20, 1969 edition of the West Side Journal is no longer salvageable in our archives. For that reason we have skipped ahead to June 27, 1969)
1994 — School district reapportionment was completed and 2,369 voters were issued new voter registration cards. (June 23, 1994)
2009 — Gov. Bobby Jindal and SNF Holding Co. announced the construction of a new water-soluble polymers manufacturing facility in Iberville parish. (June 25, 2009)
2014 — Former Brusly Police Chief Jamie Whaley was arrested for a second time on charges of theft, forgery, and malfeasance in office. (June 19, 2014)
